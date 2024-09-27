 Who Is Riya Barde? Know About 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Porn Star Who Got Arrested For Illegally Staying In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWho Is Riya Barde? Know About 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Porn Star Who Got Arrested For Illegally Staying In India

Who Is Riya Barde? Know About 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Porn Star Who Got Arrested For Illegally Staying In India

Riya Barde was arrested by Ulhasnagar's Hill Line Police after they found out that she obtained an Indian passport using fake documents

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
article-image

Bangladeshi porn movie star Riya Barde, who is also known as Arohi Barde and Banna Sheikh, was arrested from Ulhasnagar near Mumbai for illegally staying in India with her family members.

Who is Riya Barde?

Riya is known for her films and shows with actress Gehana Vasisth. According to several media reports, police stated that Riya has worked in Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's production.

Earlier too Riya was arrested in a case related to prostitution.

FPJ Shorts
Iraqi Teen Collapses In Plane Headed To China, Dies After Emergency Landing In Kolkata
Iraqi Teen Collapses In Plane Headed To China, Dies After Emergency Landing In Kolkata
Sun Pharma Shares Rally In Green: Company Stocks Soar Despite Lab Test Fiasco
Sun Pharma Shares Rally In Green: Company Stocks Soar Despite Lab Test Fiasco
Shocking Video: Jr NTR's Cut-Out Set On Fire By Unruly Fans Outside Hyderabad Theatre During Devara Screening
Shocking Video: Jr NTR's Cut-Out Set On Fire By Unruly Fans Outside Hyderabad Theatre During Devara Screening
Mumbai Receives 104% Rainfall So Far, Records 3011 mm Rains Till Sept 26 Surpassing Annual Average
Mumbai Receives 104% Rainfall So Far, Records 3011 mm Rains Till Sept 26 Surpassing Annual Average

An IMDb page mentions that she is 22 years old. Riya has been a part of films like Barkha Bhabhi (2022), Wife Swap (2021) and Kamini Returns (2020).

Read Also
Bangladeshi Porn Star Riya Barde Arrested From Ulhasnagar For Illegally Staying In India With Family
article-image

Why was Riya Barde arrested?

According to media reports, she was arrested by Ulhasnagar's Hill Line Police after they found out that she obtained an Indian passport using fake documents. One of Riya's friends had informed police about her fake documents.

It is said that Riya's mother married a man from Amravati so that they can stay in India. The adult star was reportedly staying illegally with her mother and siblings. All her family members had allegedly helped her in creating the fake passport.

A report in Hindustan Times stated that police is looking for Riya's relatives. They are currently in Qatar.

Officials have reportedly filed charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including IPC Section 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (using forged documents for cheating), 471 (using forged documents), and 34 (common intention) against Riya and her family members.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Riya Barde? Know About 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Porn Star Who Got Arrested For Illegally...

Who Is Riya Barde? Know About 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Porn Star Who Got Arrested For Illegally...

Shocking Video: Jr NTR's Cut-Out Set On Fire By Unruly Fans Outside Hyderabad Theatre During Devara...

Shocking Video: Jr NTR's Cut-Out Set On Fire By Unruly Fans Outside Hyderabad Theatre During Devara...

Bangladeshi Porn Star Riya Barde Arrested From Ulhasnagar For Illegally Staying In India With Family

Bangladeshi Porn Star Riya Barde Arrested From Ulhasnagar For Illegally Staying In India With Family

'Need To Stay Away From Religion': Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Adipurush Backlash, Tandav Controversy

'Need To Stay Away From Religion': Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Adipurush Backlash, Tandav Controversy

Shraddha Kapoor's Bouncer Pushes Fan Who Came Close To The Actress For Selfie At Mumbai Event...

Shraddha Kapoor's Bouncer Pushes Fan Who Came Close To The Actress For Selfie At Mumbai Event...