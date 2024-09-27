Who Is Riya Barde? Know About 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Porn Star Who Got Arrested For Illegally Staying In India

Bangladeshi porn movie star Riya Barde, who is also known as Arohi Barde and Banna Sheikh, was arrested from Ulhasnagar near Mumbai for illegally staying in India with her family members.

Who is Riya Barde?

Riya is known for her films and shows with actress Gehana Vasisth. According to several media reports, police stated that Riya has worked in Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's production.

Earlier too Riya was arrested in a case related to prostitution.

An IMDb page mentions that she is 22 years old. Riya has been a part of films like Barkha Bhabhi (2022), Wife Swap (2021) and Kamini Returns (2020).

Read Also Bangladeshi Porn Star Riya Barde Arrested From Ulhasnagar For Illegally Staying In India With Family

Why was Riya Barde arrested?

According to media reports, she was arrested by Ulhasnagar's Hill Line Police after they found out that she obtained an Indian passport using fake documents. One of Riya's friends had informed police about her fake documents.

It is said that Riya's mother married a man from Amravati so that they can stay in India. The adult star was reportedly staying illegally with her mother and siblings. All her family members had allegedly helped her in creating the fake passport.

A report in Hindustan Times stated that police is looking for Riya's relatives. They are currently in Qatar.

Officials have reportedly filed charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including IPC Section 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (using forged documents for cheating), 471 (using forged documents), and 34 (common intention) against Riya and her family members.