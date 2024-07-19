 'Bakc*** Honi Chahiye': Raghav Juyal Reveals Three Qualities That His Future Wife Must Have; Amid Dating Rumours With Shehnaaz Gill
'Bakc*** Honi Chahiye': Raghav Juyal Reveals Three Qualities That His Future Wife Must Have; Amid Dating Rumours With Shehnaaz Gill

Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill dating rumours began during the promotion of their film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan when Salman Khan joked about the duo

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill | Instagram

Actor Raghav Juyal has been news for her personal life. The Kill actor has sparked rumours of dating Bigg Boss 13 fame and actress Shehnaaz Gill. Amid this speculation, he talks about the qualities that he is looking for in his future wife.

Here's What He Stated

In an interview with Instant Bollywood Showbiz, Raghav was questioned about the three qualities that he looks for in his future wife. To which he said, "First she should be dignified, second Bakc*** honi chahiye, harkate karne wali. Like a childish kind of person, and third would be, she should be independent in whatever she does. She must have some aim and ambition. Uska khud ka surname hona chaiye, mai apna nahi use karne dunga."

Earlier on Friday, July 12, 2024, Shehnaaz's video shared by paparazzi went viral on the internet. While interacting with fans, her phone screen briefly revealed Raghav’s picture. It gave a hit about there being something happening between the duo.

Raghav & Shehnaaz Addressed Dating Rumours

Speaking to Etimes, even Ragav has addressed his dating Shehnaaz Gill. He stated, "It is natural for people to ask questions about your co-actors, but no, we are not dating. I am single. Let’s just say that I am married to my work. I want to stay single as of now and have no plans or time to be in a relationship."

Shehnaaz during the promotional events of her brother's song Aunda Janda, opened up about the rumours with Raghav. She stated the media is spreading lies and sometimes rumours.

The duo dating rumours began during the promotion of their film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan when Salman Khan joked about the duo. Their visit to Badrinath in 2023, also sparked rumours about their relationship.

