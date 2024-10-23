'Look, Shah Rukh Khan': Shraddha Kapoor Distracts Paps As She Guides Rasha Thadani Through Mob After Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor lent a helping hand to Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, as she exited Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in Mumbai on Tuesday night. As the paps mobbed the two, the Stree actress tried to distract them in a quirky way, by mentioning Shah Rukh Khan.

Videos of the moment have now gone viral in which Shraddha and Rasha can be seen leaving the Diwali bash together and as they tried to locate their cars, the paps made it difficult for them as they surrounded them for photos. Shraddha, who shares a friendly camaraderie with the paps, helped Rasha through the crowd, and also tried to fool the shutterbugs, leaving everyone in splits.

"Bagha bagha, Shah Rukh Khan," she lied to the paps while pointing towards the opposite direction in a bid to distract them and quickly exit the place.

But not ones to be fooled, the paps did not fall in Shraddha's trap, and the duo was seen laughing along with the others about it.

Amid the chaos, Shraddha and Rasha were also seen stopping and trying to enter the wrong car, only to realise it was stationed for someone else.

Shraddha looked beautiful in a grey tissue saree with an ornate blouse, while Rasha opted for a shimmery silver lehenga for the Diwali bash. The two wished the paps a happy Diwali in advance before making their way out of the venue.

On the work front, Shraddha recently delivered one of the biggest hits of Bollywood with Stree 2. The film, which marked the return of the franchise after six long years, saw the audience queueing up outside theatres and cinema halls were rendered houseful even in its second week.

Stree 2 also starred Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Besides, it also had a cameo by Akshay Kumar.