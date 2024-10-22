 Shraddha Kapoor Gives Hilarious Response On Being Questioned About Her Aadhaar Card Photo: 'Agar Aap Dekho Toh...'
Shraddha Kapoor is known for her films such as Ek Villain, Luv Ka The End, Baaghi and Baaghi 3, ABCD 2, Rock On 2, Half Girlfriend, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3 and more.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Shraddha Kapoor | Instagram

Actress Shraddha Kapoor recently brought laughter during a press interaction when asked about her Aadhaar card picture. On Monday (October 21), she was questioned by a fan to show her Aadhaar card picture during the NDTV World Summit held in New Delhi.

To which she gave a hilarious response and stated, "Main nahi dikha sakti aapko apni Aadhar card wali photo. Bilkul nahi, agar aap dekho toh aap bologe ki 'Thik hai, dikhana nahi chaiye tha', apne in-person dekh liya, aamne samne dekh liya, ye sahi hai."

article-image

Earlier also, Shraddha faced a similar question when she shared a six-year-old picture with Stree director Amar Kaushik. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "6 saal puraane photos, pehli “Stree” ke dauraan humaare Stree aur Stree 2 ke super duper blockbuster producer aur director ke saath. Thank you Dinoo aur Amar @amarkaushik mujhe apne kamaal, bemisaal aur lajavaab “Stree” picharon mein shamil karne."

However, a user commented on the post about her Aadhaar photo. The user wrote, "Aadhaar card me kese dikhti ho (How do you look in Aadhaar card)."

She even responded to a comment and wrote, "Bardaash nahi kar paoge itni khoobsurat ki aap gaoge, koi itna khoobsurat kaise ho sakta hai (so beautiful that you will start singing that how can someone be so beautiful)."

On the work front, Shraddha is riding high on the success of Stree 2. The film starred Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee.

The film was released on August 15. It also had the cameos of Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia.

