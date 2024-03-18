Bad Newz FIRST Look: Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk To Bring 'Bohot Saara Confusion' On July 19

The makers of the Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh are now coming up with Bad Newz, which stars Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk in the lead.

On Monday, March 18, the cast of Bad Newz shared the first look and it looks entertaining and fun. "Breaking news: it’s Bad Newz!🫣You aren’t ready for this…because neither were we! #iykyk #BadNewz in cinemas, 19th July 2024!," wrote the makers as they shared the first glimpse.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Bad Newz is slated to release in the theatres on July 19, 2024. Kaushal, shared the posters on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Bringing in the only good news this Monday...and it’s #BadNewz!🥳Expect the unexpected filled with masti, mazaa aur bohot saara confusion! In cinemas on 19th July 2024!"

Take a look:

Read Also Triptii Dimri's Leaked Steamy Photos With Vicky Kaushal From Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam Sets

It was reportedly titled Mehboob Mere Sanam. The movie was supposed to come out in February 2024, but the release date was changed by the makers.

Bad Newz is helmed by Bandish Bandits fame director Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia.

In 2022, Vicky and Tripti were in Croatia shooting for a romantic song for the film. Several pictures from the location had gone viral.

Meanwhile, this marks Vicky and Anand's second collaboration together. The duo previously worked together in Love per Square Foot in 2018.