 Baazigar Actor Dalip Tahil Sentenced To 2 Months In Jail For 2018 Mumbai Drunk Driving Case
In 2018, Dalip Tahil was accused of ramming his car into an auto rickshaw in the upscale Khar suburbs of Mumbai, which had resulted into a woman being seriously injured.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
Veteran Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil, known for films like Baazigar, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke, and others, has been sentenced to two months in jail for his involvement in a drunk driving case in Mumbai, which dates back to 2018.

According to a report in Times Of India, Tahil was convicted in the case by a magistrate court in the city on the basis of evidence provided by a doctor who stated that post the incident in 2018, smell of alcohol was found on the actor.

Not just that, but the doctor's detailed report also stated that Tahil's "style of walking was unsteady", and that his pupils were dilated along with incoherent speech.

Dalip Tahil 2018 drunk driving case

As per reports, it was a Sunday night (September 23, 2018) when Tahil, in an inebriated state, rammed his overspeeding car into an auto rickshaw on a busy Khar street, injuring a woman in the process.

The actor had reportedly also tried to flee the spot soon after he realised the seriousness of the incident, but he could not drive his car out of the spot due to Ganpati visarjan processions going on ahead.

When he was asked to step out of the car by locals, he argued with them and even tried to push them aside forcefully, and that is when the cops were called, and the actor was taken into custody.

Post the incident, Tahil had reportedly even refused to give his blood sample to test the presence of alcohol in it, but he was eventually left with no choice. He was later released on bail and the case had been pending since then.

About Dalip Tahil

Dalip Tahil, originally named Dalip Tahilramani, has been a part of some of the most popular Bollywood films.

After having performed on the stage since the age of 10, Tahul forayed into full-fledged theatre in 1968 after his family moved to Mumbai.

In 1974, Tahil marked his Bollywood debut with Shyam Benegal's Ankur, and since then, he has starred in a number of hits including Baazigar, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mission Magal, and others.

