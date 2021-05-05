Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil's son held for ordering drugs

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested 31-year-old Dhruv Tahil, son of Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil, in connection with a NDPS case on Wednesday. Dhruv was arrested for allegedly purchasing contraband substance from a drug peddler. They also found bank transactions and whatsApp chats between him and the peddlers, said officials.
According to the officials, on April 20 the Bandra unit of ANC arrested one drug peddler named Muzammil Abdul Rehman Shaikh with 35 grams of mephedrone (MD), a case under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act case was registered. The police also seized his mobile phone for investigation.
When his WhatsApp chats were extracted, the police found his conversation with Dhruv in which Dhruv allegedly demanded contraband substance several times from Mujjamil along with other drug related chats.
"The two were in touch from 2019 till March 2021 and Dhruv has deposited money in Mujjamil's bank account six times for purchasing drugs revealed during investigation, " said Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Datta Nalawade.
After his named was surfaced, the police issued summons to Dhruv. He will be produced before the court on Thursday, said police. The police suspect that Dhruv used to order drugs either for his personnel use or for his friends, said police.
