Mumbai: Crime Branch arrest two men wanted in NDPS case; 100 grams of MD drugs recovered

The city crime branch unit 9 arrested two persons in connection with a drugs seizure case. The accused identified as Ravish Ansari, 27 and Ranjan Mawar, 31 were wanted in a NDPS case registered last year. The police recovered another 100 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 10 lakh from them.

In December last year, the crime branch unit 9 seized 100 grams of MD and arrested three persons under the charges of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act.

In their interrogation they named of Ansari following the investigation the crime branch named them as a wanted accused and started looking for their whereabouts.

Last week over a specific information crime branch arrested Ansari a resident of Bhiwandi, he then led the cops to Mawar. From the two police seized 100 grams of MD. In his statement to the police Anari claimed that Mawar supplied him the contraband substances, said police.