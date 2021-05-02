Mumbai: Gas leak incidents in Badlapur and Bhiwandi; no casualty

Two separate incidents of gas leakage were reported in Badlapur and Bhiwandi. According to fire brigade officials no one was injured in both the incidents and the situation was brought to control.

According to sources from the fire brigade in the first incident a family of five from Badlapur suffered burn injuries after a cylinder explosion at their house in a residential society. They called a private mechanic to repair the leakage, while repairing the leakage in the air caught fire. In another incident in Bhiwandi fire brigade got a call about a leakage of two sulphur dioxide cylinders which were kept in an open area, and the fire brigade resolved the issue.

The first incident took place on Saturday night at around 11 pm in Rameshwadi, Jay heights, leaving five persons injured. Nilesh Tayde, 40 along with his wife, and two children. "The Tayde family smelt gas leakage and call a private mechanic to repair it. The mechanic started the repair work and saw already gas was leaked from it. As soon as he tried to start it the gas blew and blasted. The neighbor informed the fire officials and we reached the spot. Tayde, his wife and the mechanic had serious burn injuries and were shifted to a private hospital undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the kids had suffered minor injuries," said a fire official.

In another incident happened in Bhiwandi, Chikanipada residents reported the smell of a toxic gas leaked because of which they were facing issues. The Fire brigade, Regional Disaster Management team reached the spot.

Santosh Kadam, Regional Disaster management cell of Thane said," There were 16 cylinders containing sulphur dioxide. They were kept at the ground in Chiknipada area of Khuni village in Bhiwandi. Two of the cylinders had leaks and the gas spread in the area. We reached on the spot and took immediate action to stop the leakage,"

There are companies around the area Bhiwandi Taluka police and fire brigade have sent notices to them for such negligence.