Baahubali The Epic Advance Booking Report: Will Prabhas Starrer Take A Bumper Opening At The Box Office?

Baahubali The Beginning was released in 2015, and Baahubali 2 The Conclusion hit the big screens in 2017. Both movies performed exceptionally well at the box office and broke many records. Now, as the franchise completed 10 years in 2025, the makers decided to re-release the movies, but with a twist. They have re-edited both movies and converted into one. Titled Baahubali The Epic, it is slated to release on October 31, 2025.

It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. The advance booking of the film has started, and it is expected that Baahubali The Epic will take a good start at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, the movie has till now collected Rs. 5 crore gross in advance booking worldwide. The film has collected nearly Rs. 2.50 crore in India, and around Rs. 2.50 crore overseas.

Baahubali The Epic is still two days away from its release, so we can expect it to collect more in the advance booking. For now, we can expect the Prabhas starrer to take a double-digit opening on its first day. So, let's wait and watch.

Baahubali The Epic Runtime

After the re-editing, Baahubali The Epic's runtime is 3 hours 44 minutes. It will surely be interesting to see how the makers have converted two films into one.

Baahubali Franchise Box Office Collection

Baahubali The Beginning had collected Rs. 421 crore (all languages) at the box office, and Baahubali 2 The Conclusion had minted Rs. 1030.42 crore. The film made Prabhas a pan-India star and also made SS Rajamouli one of the greatest directors in the Indian film industry.

We are sure Prabhas and Baahubali fans are eagerly waiting to watch Baahubali The Epic on the big screens.