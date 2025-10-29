 Baahubali The Epic Advance Booking Report: Will Prabhas Starrer Take A Bumper Opening At The Box Office?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBaahubali The Epic Advance Booking Report: Will Prabhas Starrer Take A Bumper Opening At The Box Office?

Baahubali The Epic Advance Booking Report: Will Prabhas Starrer Take A Bumper Opening At The Box Office?

Baahubali The Beginning was released in 2015, and Baahubali 2 The Conclusion hit the big screens in 2017. Both movies performed exceptionally well at the box office and broke many records. Now, Baahubali The Epic is all set to release on October 31, 2025. The advance booking of the film has started, and it is heading for a good start.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
article-image

Baahubali The Beginning was released in 2015, and Baahubali 2 The Conclusion hit the big screens in 2017. Both movies performed exceptionally well at the box office and broke many records. Now, as the franchise completed 10 years in 2025, the makers decided to re-release the movies, but with a twist. They have re-edited both movies and converted into one. Titled Baahubali The Epic, it is slated to release on October 31, 2025.

It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. The advance booking of the film has started, and it is expected that Baahubali The Epic will take a good start at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, the movie has till now collected Rs. 5 crore gross in advance booking worldwide. The film has collected nearly Rs. 2.50 crore in India, and around Rs. 2.50 crore overseas.

Read Also
Baahubali The Epic Teaser Out; Netizens Feel Prabhas Starrer Will Break Records Once Again
article-image

Baahubali The Epic is still two days away from its release, so we can expect it to collect more in the advance booking. For now, we can expect the Prabhas starrer to take a double-digit opening on its first day. So, let's wait and watch.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Accident: Truck Overturns On Thane-Belapur Flyover Near Ghansoli
Navi Mumbai Accident: Truck Overturns On Thane-Belapur Flyover Near Ghansoli
Mumbai Metro 3 Update: New A3 Gate Opens At BKC; Easy Access To One BKC, Jio Garden & More | Know Which Companies Are Located Nearby
Mumbai Metro 3 Update: New A3 Gate Opens At BKC; Easy Access To One BKC, Jio Garden & More | Know Which Companies Are Located Nearby
'Lalu Wants To Make His Son CM, Sonia Her Son PM': Union Home Minister Amit Shah In Bihar's Darbanga Rally - VIDEO
'Lalu Wants To Make His Son CM, Sonia Her Son PM': Union Home Minister Amit Shah In Bihar's Darbanga Rally - VIDEO
Sensex, Nifty End Higher On India-US Trade Deal Hopes, Positive Global Cues, Fresh & Foreign Fund Inflows
Sensex, Nifty End Higher On India-US Trade Deal Hopes, Positive Global Cues, Fresh & Foreign Fund Inflows

Baahubali The Epic Runtime

After the re-editing, Baahubali The Epic's runtime is 3 hours 44 minutes. It will surely be interesting to see how the makers have converted two films into one.

Read Also
Spirit Sound Story: Prabhas Talks About His 'One Bad Habit' In Audio Teaser Of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's...
article-image

Baahubali Franchise Box Office Collection

Baahubali The Beginning had collected Rs. 421 crore (all languages) at the box office, and Baahubali 2 The Conclusion had minted Rs. 1030.42 crore. The film made Prabhas a pan-India star and also made SS Rajamouli one of the greatest directors in the Indian film industry.

We are sure Prabhas and Baahubali fans are eagerly waiting to watch Baahubali The Epic on the big screens.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Ranbir Kapoor's Nude Scene In Animal, Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga Planning A Similar One With...

After Ranbir Kapoor's Nude Scene In Animal, Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga Planning A Similar One With...

'Reports Are False': Malavika Mohanan Refutes Rumours Of Being Roped In As Female Lead In...

'Reports Are False': Malavika Mohanan Refutes Rumours Of Being Roped In As Female Lead In...

Baahubali The Epic Advance Booking Report: Will Prabhas Starrer Take A Bumper Opening At The Box...

Baahubali The Epic Advance Booking Report: Will Prabhas Starrer Take A Bumper Opening At The Box...

Stranger Things Season 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Popular Sci-Fi Series Online?

Stranger Things Season 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Popular Sci-Fi Series Online?

Lakshya Buys Swanky New Sports Car Worth ₹80 Lakh After Ba***ds Of Bollywood Success, Takes It For...

Lakshya Buys Swanky New Sports Car Worth ₹80 Lakh After Ba***ds Of Bollywood Success, Takes It For...