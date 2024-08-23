 Ayesha Takia DELETES Instagram After Getting Brutally Trolled For Plastic Surgery
In her recent photos, Ayesha Takia looked almost unrecognisable after having undergone plastic surgery, and she was brutally trolled for her 'new look'

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 10:57 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia hit headlines recently after her latest photo went viral online. In the photos, the actress looked almost unrecognisable after having undergone plastic surgery, and she was brutally trolled for her 'new look'. And looks like the actress is in no mood to pay heed to the trolls as she has now officially deleted her Instagram handle.

Netizens were surprised on Friday morning as they could not find Ayesha's Instagram profile on the platform. She did not even issue any statement before wiping off her profile from the internet and netizens believe that the actress made the move as she was receiving hate and criticism online.

It all began after Ayesha dropped a selfie on her Instagram handle recently in which she was seen wearing a kanjeevaram saree with heavy gold jewellery. But what caught the eyes of the netizens was her shocking transformation after having undergone plastic surgery, a lip job and other cosmetic procedure.

article-image

Fans flooded her comments section asking why did she decide to go under the knife. "Oh god, what has she done to her face?" was what majority of netizens wrote under her post.

If Ayesha will create a new private profile or return with the same profile on Instagram in a few days is yet to be known.

Ayesha was last seen in the 2011 film Mod, post which she quit films for good. In a post a few months ago, she had even stated that she was in no mood to return to films and that she does not want to be in the limelight either.

article-image

She had also slammed the trolls for commenting on her looks. "Expecting a girl whose mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years…How unrealistic and ridiculous are these people," she wrote.

