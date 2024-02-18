Ayesha Takia Says 'Zero Interest' In Doing Films, Slams Netizens For Trolling Her: 'Literally Get Over Me'

A few days ago, actress Ayesha Takia made a rare public appearance at Mumbai airport. Soon after, netizens trolled her for getting plastic surgery. Days after her appearance, she took to her social media handle and slammed them, and she also denied reports of making a comeback in the movies.

She wrote, "Need to say this, rushed to goa two days ago..had a medical emergency in my family...my sister has literally been in hospital. Amidst all this, i remember being stopped by paps and posing for them for basically a few seconds before flying off. Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks...been bombarded by viral ridiculous opinions of how ppl think I should have looked and don't. literally, get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like Ppl are saying. I'm living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don't wanna be in any film...so chill.. pls feel free to not care about me at all…”

Further, she added, “Expecting a girl whose mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years...how unrealistic and ridiculous are these ppl...lol please find better things to do with ur time rather than pick apart good looking women, I'm blessed with a fabulous life and do not need ur opinions, save it for those interested. I'm sending back all ur shitty energy. Do better ppl, get a hobby, eat a fun meal, talk to ur friend, smile, whatever it takes to not feel so unhappy that u need to tell a gorgeous happy woman how she's not looking like u wanted.”

On the work front, Ayesha was last seen in the 2011 film Mod which starred Rannvijay Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Tanvi Azmi and Anant Mahadevan.