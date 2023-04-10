Ayesha Takia: 7 Hottest Looks of 'Wanted' star to set the screen on fire

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2023
Ayesha Takia celebartes her 37th birthday today
Social Media
On this pccasion, let's take a look at some of the hottest photos of the 'Wanted' star
These clicks of Ayesha Takia are sure to turn up the heat. Check Out in next frame
Ayesha Takia sizzles in a chic crop top and denim combo that's and it's gonna leave you breathless
With her killer curves and midriff, Ayesha Takia sets temperatures soaring
Her sultry pose could set fire to the rain, and hearts ablaze
Ayesha Takia sets the temperature soaring with her sizzling midriff on display
Flaunting her luscious legs, fierce fashion game with hot pants and a trimmed top in a bold photoshoot
Mesmerizing the lens with her alluring charm, Ayesha Takia leaves a trail of seduction in every click of the camera
Red hot and off the shoulder, Ayesha Takia brings the heat with her super sexy outfit
Thanks For Reading!