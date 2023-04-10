Ayesha Takia: 7 Hottest Looks of 'Wanted' star to set the screen on fire

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2023

Ayesha Takia celebartes her 37th birthday today

On this pccasion, let's take a look at some of the hottest photos of the 'Wanted' star

These clicks of Ayesha Takia are sure to turn up the heat. Check Out in next frame

Ayesha Takia sizzles in a chic crop top and denim combo that's and it's gonna leave you breathless

With her killer curves and midriff, Ayesha Takia sets temperatures soaring

Her sultry pose could set fire to the rain, and hearts ablaze

Ayesha Takia sets the temperature soaring with her sizzling midriff on display

Flaunting her luscious legs, fierce fashion game with hot pants and a trimmed top in a bold photoshoot

Mesmerizing the lens with her alluring charm, Ayesha Takia leaves a trail of seduction in every click of the camera

Red hot and off the shoulder, Ayesha Takia brings the heat with her super sexy outfit

