Ayesha Takia Shares Cryptic Post After Getting Brutally Trolled For Alleged Plastic Surgery: 'You Can't Control How...'

Former Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia Azmi made a rare appearance with her son at Mumbai airport on Friday. Several photos and videos of the Wanted actress went viral on social media platforms and netizens said that she looked unrecognisable. Several users also trolled her brutally for 'ruining' her face after plastic surgery.

After getting trolled for her appearance, Ayesha took to her official Instagram account to share a cryptic note with her fans and followers.

Sharing a monochrome selfie, she wrote, "Love and peace." Ayesha also re-shared an Instagram post on her story which read, "You can't control how people receive your energy. Anything you do or say gets filtered through the lens of whatever they are going through at the moment, which is totally not about you."

"Just continue doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible," the post further read.

Take a look:

On Friday, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of Ayesha and her son Mikail. She opted for a dark blue suit and left her long hair untied. She wore a black mask, but removed it on the photographers' request. She smiled and waved goodbye to the paparazzi before walking inside the airport.

However, netizens trolled her for her look and one of the users commented, "Itni sunder thi ye surgery krake kya bn gyi."

Another comment read, "She just ruined her face after surgery. Im wanted she was so beautiful and natural."

"Hum ni chahtey us ka Haal to dekho Kiya ho geya sorry to say phele piyaari thi," wrote a user.

"Her Butox Operation gone wrong now she looks like Rakhi Sawant," read another comment.

In 2009, Ayesha married Farhan, the son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, at the peak of her career. While Ayesha seems to have quit showbiz, that hasn't stopped her from garnering fans on social media. The actress keeps her fans updated with regular Instagram posts, most of which include pictures of her son and some of the most stunning mirror selfies of herself.