 'Kya Zaroorat Thi?': Netizens AGHAST As Ayesha Takia Looks Unrecognisable After Plastic Surgery In Latest Photos
As Ayesha was brutally trolled for her look, the actress restricted the comments section under her post

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia left the internet shocked after her recent photos went viral online. The actress, who seems to have gone under the knife, looks unrecognisable now in her post-plastic surgery look, and disappointed fans questioned her about getting her face altered.

On Tuesday, Ayesha took to her Instagram handle to drop a selfie from inside a car, in which she can be seen all decked up in a blue and golden saree, with a heavy golden necklace. However, her transformation failed to impress netizens, and it rather left them stunned and horrified.

"Kya zaroorat thi?" a user asked, while another wrote, "Can't believe it's the same girl we saw in Tarzan The Wonder Car". "Oh god, what has she done to her face? I remember watching her during my childhood days, I used to love her," a netizen commented.

article-image

As Ayesha was brutally trolled for her look, the actress restricted the comments section under her post. She is yet to respond to the people's reaction.

Ayesha was last seen in the 2011 film Mod, post which she quit showbiz. A few months ago, she made a rare appearance at the airport, and as netizens commented on her looks, she slammed them for expecting someone to look the same even after 15 years. "Expecting a girl whose mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years…How unrealistic and ridiculous are these people," she wrote.

article-image

"Literally get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like people are saying. I’m living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don’t wanna be in any film, so chill," she had said.

