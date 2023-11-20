AWWW! Sidharth Malhotra Has These Three Special Names For Wife Kiara Advani

When actor Sidharth Malhotra recently shared his Diwali picture with wife Kiara Advani from his Delhi home, a fan wrote in the comments section stating, "This couple's posts are so cute they can heal trauma and make people believe in true love all over again."

Such is the joy and hope that Sidharth and Kiara's love story infuses in the hearts of their ardent fans. Ever since the duo got married in February, earlier this year, fans are even more cued in on the many minute details about their personal lives.

In the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, which sees Sid reunited with his Student Of The Year co-star Varun Dhawan, the Shershaah actor reveals what are the special names of endearment reserved for his better half during the rapid fire round.

As per a report by a leading web portal, Sid addresses Kiara as Love, BAE and Ki. Sid's response follows when the question posed before him goes, “What are the three things you call your partner”.

In the special promo released earlier, the episode featuring Sid and Varun promises to be one full of love and laughter as the two take to roasting their friend and filmmaker Karan Johar.

In his introduction, KJo hails them saying, “They’re ideal husbands to the world, but on my couch, these boys are nothing but just Kens without their Barbies.”

Talking about how Karan Johar initiates controversies, Varun Dhawan said, “In my dad’s film there is a character called Shaadiram GharJode. He is Karan Johar ghar tode”

Karan Johar asked, “One thing Varun has that you don’t?” Quirky as ever, Sidharth Malhotra answered, “A big ass”. “He has a bubble butt”, adds Karan.

