Sidharth Malhotra's Series Indian Police Force To Release In 2024, Rohit Shetty Shares New Poster | Photo Via Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force' has got a release date. On the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day, director Rohit Shetty took to Instagram and informed that the web series will be out on January 19, 2024, on Prime Video.

"You gave us love and made us what we are today with SINGHAM, SINGHAM RETURNS, SIMMBA and SOORYAVANSHI and I know, you will give us the same kind of love when you come to the theatres for SINGHAM AGAIN ...BUT BEFORE THAT... We are bringing you our DIGITAL COP UNIVERSE! INDIAN POLICE FORCE Meet my new officers...19th January 2024 onwards...," he wrote.

The show also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. The seven-part action-packed series created by Rohit Shetty, and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash will pay homage to the relentless commitment of Indian police officers.

Excited about the show, Rohit Shetty said, "Indian Police Force is integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez has built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valor, sacrifice and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide." Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video, also expressed excitement about the show.

"We are very proud and elated to present our ambitious series, Indian Police Force, that salutes the selfless service and relentless dedication of the Indian Police Officers. The show is a maze of intricate twists and turns, with a relentless cat-and-mouse chase. The action sequences are nothing short of a breathtaking visual treat and its well-developed characters add to the intrigue and tension to the plot. It was exciting to collaborate with Rohit Shetty who is a master of this genre." said Aparna Purohit.

Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Lalit Parimoo will also be seen in pivotal roles in 'Indian Police Force'.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)