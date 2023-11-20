WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra Says Varun Dhawan Has ‘A Big Ass’ On Koffee With Karan Season 8 |

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, who made their acting debut with ‘Student Of The Year’ graced the controversial couch of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan season 8. The latest episode which will air on Thursday, shows to duo in a hilarious banter guaranteeing to bring a dose of laughter and entertainment.

The handsome hunks who are sadly taken after they married Kiara Advani and Natasha Dalal, putting them off the market, came together to spill the beans as they took a trip down memory lane.

In the promo, Karan Johar says, “They’re ideal husbands to the world, but on my couch, these boys are nothing but just Kens without their Barbies.”

Talking about how Karan Johar initiates controversies, Varun Dhawan said, “In my dad’s film there is a character called Shaadiram GharJode. He is Karan Johar ghar tode”

Karan Johar asked, “One thing Varun has that you don’t?” Quirky as ever, Sidharth Malhotra answered, “A big ass”. “He has a bubble butt”, adds Karan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the global spy series ‘Citadel’ with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, it also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty and will stream exclusively on an OTT platform.

