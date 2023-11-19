'May Save Women From Marrying Dogs': Twinkle Khanna Defends Deepika Padukone's Casual Dating Revelation On Koffee With Karan 8

The very first episode of the latest season of the chat show Koffee With Karan stirred controversy after Deepika Padukone revealed that she was casually seeing other men while also going out with Ranveer Singh before the two were committed in their relationship.

Deepika was subjected to heavy trolling and criticism on the internet after her casual dating remarks, to the extent that students of Benaras Hindu University even staged a play mocking the actress' past relationships.

And now, actress-author Twinkle Khanna has come out in support of the actress as she stated that her approach might actually save women from "marrying dogs" in the country.

Twinkle Khanna defends Deepika Padukone

Twinkle, who is known for sharing her unfiltered thoughts on social media, took to her Instagram handle to pen a note titled Koffee with Deepika, and some vanilla ice cream. Calling the Padmaavat actress' approach to finding a suitable partner "logical", Twinkle cited the example of one checking out multiple couches at a store before deciding to buy the perfect one.

"Suppose you want to buy a couch, wouldn’t you go to the store to figure out which one feels nice and bouncy, which has a comfortable backrest and which fabric doesn’t make your skin itch? But when it comes to the couch potato whom you have to snuggle against, you are expected to just pick one without testing out alternatives," she wrote.

Not just that, but she went on to say that the approach will save women from marrying the wrong person. "I suppose Deepika’s idea of making an informed choice may save a lot of women from marrying dogs, and more commonly, frogs in princely robes," she wrote.

Deepika's casual dating comment on KWK8

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan 8 with husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika revealed that before committing to her Ram Leela co-star, the actress wanted to be in a no strings attached relationship.

"I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he came along so I didn't commit until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other," she revealed.

She admitted that during that phase, she did meet other people but it was always Ranveer who was on her mind, and the two kept going back to each other, until they finally made their relationship official.

