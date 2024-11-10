‘Avinash Mishra Is In Love’: Bigg Boss 18’s Arfeen Khan Analyzes Contestants, Says Karan Veer Mehra Needs To Khatron Ke Khiladi For..

Arfeen Khan, who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house is a mind coach by profession and has coached popular celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar and more. Arfeen, post his eviction from the Bigg Boss 18 house opened up on the contestants and their game in the show.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Arfeen was asked to analyse the minds of all the contestants currently in the show. When the Bigg Boss 18 fame was given the names of a few contestants, he described them in a a few words. When asked about Vivian Dsena, Arfeen stated that Vivian is an amazing human and a very caring man. However, inside the show he is just the opposite. Ask him about Eisha Singh and he calls the Ishq Subhanallah fame a ‘pyschologist,’ ‘intelligent’ and ‘manipulative’ person. When it came to Avinash Mishra, Arfeen stated that he is ‘in love.’ Talking about Karan Veer Mehra, Arfeen said that the actor needs to do Khatron Ke Khiladi for his mouth.

Arfeen, who has also mind coached Hrithik Roshan, found support in the Bollywood actor recently after he was nominated. Hrithik took to his Instagram stories to support the actor and asked his fans to vote for himZ