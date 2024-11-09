'Naagin Aapko Dasegi Aur Marr Jayegi': Ekta Kapoor Takes Dig At Bigg Boss 18's Sara Arfeen Khan For Her Violent Streak, Calls Her 'Zeher Ki Factory'

Sara Arfeen Khan made headlines after she lost her calm on the contestants in a recent episode of the show. Sara, who disagreed with Vivian Dsena disqualifying her from the 'Time god' task of the show, went ahead to create a havoc post her disqualification. From throwing things at Vivian Dsena to pulling Eisha Singh's hair and Avinash Mishra's clothes, to using terms like 'is he wetting your bed?' while speaking to Eisha about Avinash, the actress sure crossed every boundary.

Well, Ekta Kapoor, who is also promoting her upcoming film 'The Sabarmati Express,' was seen hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show last night. In the episode of the show, Ekta was seen interacting and slamming the contestants for whatever happened throughout the week on the show. It was during this interaction that the actress raised questions on Sara's recent violent streak. Slamming her, Ekta went ahead to state that if she makes Naagin, the only face she can think of is Sara right now. The filmmaker said, ''Maine socha tha ke agar main Naagin banaungi toh Naagin ke saamne aap khadi rahengi. Naagin aapko dasegi aur marr jayegi kyunki aapke andar itna zeher hai. Main jo aapke taur tarike dekh rahi hoon, aap ke andar toh puri zeher ki factory hai.''

Ekta pointed at the number of recent incidents involving the actress and asked her if she was doing so because she is nominated this week. Sara denied the remark and stated that she has been doing so way before she was nominated. She further said that she was instigating Avinash because he too has done so in the past and that it is just a game. Catching her words, the filmmaker said that this is what she wanted to hear and that Sara should be loud and clear about the fact that she is playing a game.