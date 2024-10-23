POCSO Case: Ekta Kapoor, Mother Shobha Not Involved In Daily Operations, Says Alt Balaji Telefilms

The series in question were telecast in 2021 when Ekta Kapoor was the managing director and Shobha Kapoor was chairperson of Alt Balaji Telefilms. | X

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha, are not involved in day-to-day operations of Alt Balaji Telefilms, said the company, while issuing a statement in connection with a POCSO case. The offence was registered against them over the alleged obscene portrayal of minor girls in three web series, which were streamed on Alt Balaji app.

Read Also Mumbai Police Ask Ekta Kapoor And Her Mother Shobha Kapoor To Appear For Questioning In POCSO Case...

In a statement released on Instagram, the company said, “The web series is fully compliant with all applicable laws. Any reference to the engagement of minors by the company is entirely incorrect.” It further read, “It is clarified that Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are not involved in day-to-day operations of the company; these are managed by separate teams, including that of content strategy. Since the matter is subjudice, the company refrains from commenting in detail.”

The series in question were telecast in 2021 when Ekta was the managing director and Shobha was chairperson of Alt Balaji Telefilms.