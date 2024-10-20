Mumbai: MHB Police Register Case Against Alt Balaji Telefilm, Ektaa Kapoor, & Shobha Kapoor Under POCSO Act Pertaining To Obscene Scenes In 3 Web Series

Shobha Kapoor (L) & Ekta Kapoor (R) | File Pic

Mumbai: The MHB police have registered a case against Alt Balaji Telefilm, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a Borivali court order. The case, filed on October 18, pertains to obscene scenes in three web series.

About The Case

Complainant Swapnil Rewaji, 39, a yoga instructor from Borivali, filed the complaint with the MHB police station in 2021 and later approached the Borivali court. The FIR alleges that minor girls were used for obscene filming in the web series "Class of 2017" and "Class of 2020" on Alt Balaji Telefilm.

Case Registered Under Relevant Sections

The police have invoked Sections 13 and 15 of the POCSO Act, Section 67(a) of the Information Technology Prevention Act, Section 292 of the Women Prohibition Act, Sections 293 and 295(a) of the IPC, and the Prevention of Cigarette and Tobacco Products Advertisement Act.

According to the complaint, between February and April 2021, a minor girl was subjected to obscene filming and lewd communication. The web series also depicted actors in school uniforms engaging in lewd acts, potentially harming children.

The police are investigating the matter, however, Alt Balaji Telefilm has not released a statement yet.