Alice Kaushik 'Cuddles' Avinash Mishra As They Share A Bed, Viral Photo Leaves Bigg Boss 18 Fans Divided

Bigg Boss 18 contestants Alice Kaushik and Avinash Mishra have sparked a heated debate online after a photo showed them sharing a bed and cuddling. While the two actors have maintained that they share a close friendship, their recent cozy moment has left fans divided, with some defending their bond and others questioning the boundaries of friendship. For those unversed, Alice is dating her Pandya Store co-star Kanwar Dhillon.

In the photo, which has now circulated widely on social media, Alice and Avinash are seen lying in bed together, with Alice resting comfortably in Avinash's arms under a blanket.

Is this how a committed girl behaves? 🫠 Maybe cuddling is just normal these days between friends. pic.twitter.com/CuLztdHXGl — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 10, 2024

Netizens react to Alice and Avinash's viral photo

Some fans viewed the moment as harmless and said that platonic cuddling shouldn't be criticised. However, a section of netizens tagged the official social media account of Kanwar and asked if this is normal. They pointed out that since Alice has a committed relationship outside the Bigg Boss house, the cuddle might be inappropriate given her personal commitments.

"We are not in their boots, they are matured adults . Let them decide for their own," a user commented.

"At a moment cuddle is ok..but in night sharing a bed and cuddling like this ...when someone is married...i don't know how his partner can't have problem in this," wrote another user.

Another user wrote, "He even kissed her stomach a few days ago. It would've been totally okay if both were single but with Alice having marriage plans outside and Avinash hitting on Eisha, this is weird."

For those who are focused only on targeting Alice, it might be a reflection of their own dissatisfaction with their lives:#AliceKaushik #BiggBoss18 #BB18 pic.twitter.com/gXm5YK6YrD — tinkerbell 🧚‍♀️✨ (@tinnkerrbe) November 10, 2024

Alice has been in a relationship with Kanwar since several years. The actress, in one of the initial episodes of the show, had revealed how Kanwar proposed to her for marriage. However, Kanwar, in a few interviews outside the show denied this statement of the actress and stated that he did not propose her for marriage but said that she is the kind of girl one would get married to.

This statement of Kanwar was revealed to Alice in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of the show by host Salman Khan, which led to the actress breaking down.

Reacting to it, Kanwar told ETimes, "Woh duniya ka kaam hai, tawa garam tha aur roti sekhne aa gaye. They just commented watching the promo and did not understand what I was trying to say. Those who have a doubt can call me and ask. I don’t think I need to clarify to those whom I do not know. When things are good, people don’t come to ask right? So what’s the point of poking their nose when something else happens? I know what I was saying, so I do not want to waste my energy in explaining."