Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Collection Day 1 - James Cameron's film surpasses Spiderman: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War

The much-awaited 'Avatar: The Way of Water' finally released in theatres on December 16 and it kickstarted its run with a bang at the box office.

According to several media reports, the second installment of the visual extravaganza 'Avatar', collected close to Rs 40 crore in India on the first day of its release.

This means that it has clearly surpassed the opening day numbers of 'Spiderman: No Way Home' and 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

While the 'Spiderman' film earned Rs 32 crore on its first day, 'Infinity War' minted Rs 31 crore on its Day 1.

However, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' could not beat 'Avengers: Endgame' which stands tall with opening figures of a whopping Rs 53 crore in India.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' released 13 years after the first part of the franchise hit the theatres back in 2009. The makers have also hinted at more sequels in the line-up, hyping the excitement and anticipation of fans.

Made on a massive budget, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' revolves around the story of the Sully family - Jake, Neytiri, and their children). The film showcases how Jake and his wife manage to tackle the dangers to keep their family safe and fight battles to stay alive amid the tragedies.

It stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet in pivotal roles.

