e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAvatar: The Way of Water Box Office Collection Day 1 - James Cameron's film surpasses Spiderman: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War

Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Collection Day 1 - James Cameron's film surpasses Spiderman: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War

'Avatar: The Way of Water' released 13 years after the first 'Avatar' film hit the theatres in 2009

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
A still from Avatar: The Way of Water |
Follow us on

The much-awaited 'Avatar: The Way of Water' finally released in theatres on December 16 and it kickstarted its run with a bang at the box office.

According to several media reports, the second installment of the visual extravaganza 'Avatar', collected close to Rs 40 crore in India on the first day of its release.

This means that it has clearly surpassed the opening day numbers of 'Spiderman: No Way Home' and 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

While the 'Spiderman' film earned Rs 32 crore on its first day, 'Infinity War' minted Rs 31 crore on its Day 1.

Read Also
Avatar: The Way of Water breaks KGF: Chapter 2 record in India - here's how
article-image

However, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' could not beat 'Avengers: Endgame' which stands tall with opening figures of a whopping Rs 53 crore in India.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' released 13 years after the first part of the franchise hit the theatres back in 2009. The makers have also hinted at more sequels in the line-up, hyping the excitement and anticipation of fans.

Made on a massive budget, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' revolves around the story of the Sully family - Jake, Neytiri, and their children). The film showcases how Jake and his wife manage to tackle the dangers to keep their family safe and fight battles to stay alive amid the tragedies.

It stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet in pivotal roles.

Read Also
Andhra man dies of heart attack while watching Avatar: The Way of Water
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Devoleena Bhattacharjee breaks silence after netizens term her marriage with Shahnawaz Sheikh as...

Devoleena Bhattacharjee breaks silence after netizens term her marriage with Shahnawaz Sheikh as...

Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Collection Day 1 - James Cameron's film surpasses Spiderman: No...

Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Collection Day 1 - James Cameron's film surpasses Spiderman: No...

Andhra man dies of heart attack while watching Avatar: The Way of Water

Andhra man dies of heart attack while watching Avatar: The Way of Water

Chitrangda Singh to star opposite legendary Italian star Marco Leonardi in next film

Chitrangda Singh to star opposite legendary Italian star Marco Leonardi in next film

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik gets evicted despite no nomination - here's why

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik gets evicted despite no nomination - here's why