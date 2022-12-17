Andhra man dies of heart attack while watching Avatar: The Way of Water

A still from Avatar: The Way of Water |

A man suffered a major heart attack and passed away while watching the recently-released 'Avatar: The Way of Water' at a theatre in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a report in India Today, the incident took place in Peddapuram city of Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh.

The victim, who has been identified as Lakshmireddy Srinu, reportedly went to the theatre along with his brother to watch the second installment of 'Avatar'. However, he collapsed in the middle of the film, and was rushed to the hospital by his brother.

Doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival.

Lakshmireddy is survived by a daughter and a son.

Not the first time

It is to be noted that this is not the first time that the James Cameron-directorial has witnessed a death while being screened at theatres. Back in 2009, when the first installment of the 'Avatar' franchise hit the silver screens, a 42-year-old man from Taiwan had reportedly died of a heart attack while watching the film.

Doctors had stated that the man, who already had a history of high blood pressure, suffered a heart attack due to "over-excitement from watching the movie".

About 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

'Avatar: The Way of Water' released in theatres globally on December 16. Made on a massive budget, the second part revolves around the story of the Sully family - Jake, Neytiri, and their children). The film showcases how Jake and his wife manage to tackle the dangers to keep their family safe and fight battles to stay alive amid the tragedies.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet in pivotal roles.