 'Aur Kitna Overacting...': Sunny Deol Unveils Intense FIRST Look Poster Of Jatt, Leaves Netizens Disappointed
HomeEntertainment'Aur Kitna Overacting...': Sunny Deol Unveils Intense FIRST Look Poster Of Jatt, Leaves Netizens Disappointed

'Aur Kitna Overacting...': Sunny Deol Unveils Intense FIRST Look Poster Of Jatt, Leaves Netizens Disappointed

Sunny Deol, whose last film Gadar 2 became a huge blockbuster, shared a poster of the new movie on his social media handles.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Bollywood star Sunny Deol's upcoming action movie with filmmaker Gopichand Malineni has been titled Jaat. Touted as a film with high-octane drama and larger-than-life action sequences, Jaat is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the makers said in a statement.

Sunny Deol, whose last film Gadar 2 became a huge blockbuster, shared a poster of the new movie on his social media handles.

"Introducing the man with a national permit for MASSIVE ACTION. @iamsunnydeol in and as #JAAT #SDGM is #JAAT... MASS FEAST LOADING," the 67-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

Sujata Mehta Opens Up About Sunny Deol & Dimple Kapadia's Affair: 'They Were Destined To Be...
Netizens Reacts

'Aur Kitna Overacting...': Sunny Deol Unveils Intense FIRST Look Poster Of Jatt, Leaves Netizens Disappointed
'Aur Kitna Overacting...': Sunny Deol Unveils Intense FIRST Look Poster Of Jatt, Leaves Netizens Disappointed

As soon as Sunny shared the post on social media, media netizens reacted to his latest poster. While some appreciated it and compared it to Marvel, the other trolled the actor for his look and the poster. One of the user wrote, "Pehle laga Marvel ka koi naya movie hai."

Another user wrote, "Half boyfriend chahiye."

The third user commented, "No hate to Sunny Deol but bilkul faltu poster ha."

"Aur kitna overacting karega ye buddha", the comment reads.

Diljit Dosanjh Joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Border 2: 'Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega Aur Akhri...
Malineni is best known for directing Telugu action films such as Don Seenu, Bodyguard, Balupu, and Veera Simha Reddy.

Jaat will also feature Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. Ace composer Thaman S has provided music for the film.

The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, alongside TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory.

The music of the film is composed by Thaman S and cinematography by Rishi Punjabi, Naveen Nooli is the Editor, and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Peter Hein, Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat are the action choreographers.

