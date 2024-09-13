Sujata Mehta Opens Up About Sunny Deol & Dimple Kapadia Affair: 'They Were Destined To Be Together'

Actress Sujata Mehta recently opened up about the infamous affair between Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia, and revealed that they were open about their love in public. She even worked with them in the 1993 film Gunaah, and during that time, she witnessed their chemistry live.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she said, "I did Gunaah with them. They had a lovely chemistry, and both of them were close to me. There was nothing to hide since we were working together. In our profession, I feel everything is very professional. Sab log apna kaam karte hai, nikalte hai. Gunaah ke set pe jab bhi hum log shoot pe gaye, they had a lovely chemistry on-screen and off-screen. They were destined to be together."

In the same interview, Sujata revealed that she was initially cast as the female lead in Rajesh Khanna's film Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, but was later replaced by Dimple Kapadia. She was informed that the change was due to the desire of their children to reunite with their parents following their separation and Khanna's subsequent decline in career.

Sujata also noted that when she encountered Khanna at the airport, she could sense his depression. Ultimately, the film was never finished or released.

Sujata started her acting journey at a young age, and she is best known for her lead role in the 1986 film Pratighaat. She has also done supporting roles in films such as Yateem and Gunaah.

The actress was also a part of the National Award winning Malayalam movie Purushartham, which was released in the year 1987.

On her personal front, she also made a revelation about being in a live-in relationship for 35 years.