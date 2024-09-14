Hot! Priyanka Chopra Sizzles In Skimpy Bikinis During France Vacay With Nick Jonas

By: Sachin T | September 14, 2024
Global star Priyanka Chopra and her singer-husband Nick Jonas gave a glimpse of their vacation on Instagram
The couple is currently spending quality family time with their daughter Malti Marie the South of France
The duo can't let go of each other in the stunning holiday photos
PeeCee psted a smoking hot picture in which she is wearing a white and brown striped shirt and a matching hat
The actress looked stunning in an off-white off-shoulder dress as she posed in front of a scenic view
The couple also gave a glimpse of the time they spent on a yacht. Priyanka sizzled in a rust-coloured racy bikini with orange strings
She flaunted her toned figure as she struck a relaxed pose amid the blue waters
Nick and Priyanka's vacation photo dump also featured adorable pictures of Malti Marie
"One for the books for sure… The perfect pause with the loves of my life. Now…. Ready set Go," Priyanka captioned her post