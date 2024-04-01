Athiya Shetty NOT Expecting Her First Baby With KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty's Comment Was 'Misinterpreted': Report

Athiya Shetty and KL who tied the knot in 2023 at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala, are not expecting their first child together, according to the Hindustan Times.

The report said, “There is no truth in the buzz. Suniel’s nana remark was said in a jest and in a very informal way. His remarks have been misinterpreted by all."

Further, the source revealed that Suniel said it as a joke as it was a fun conversation. "Even he is surprised how his comment has been perceived by everyone. In fact, he didn’t want this buzz at all. It was unintentional. Several people haven’t seen the whole clip and are just assuming based on the reactions by social media users. He is shocked by all this”.

However, neither Athiya nor KL Rahul reacted to the news.

The rumours of Athiya being pregnant started after Suniel Shetty talked about becoming a 'nana (grandfather)' on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane. After the show's host, Bharti Singh teased Suniel about what kind of ‘nana’ he would be.

Reacting to this, the Hera Pheri actor said, “Yes, next season when I come (On Dance Deewane), I will be walking on the stage like a nana."