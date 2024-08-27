'Assam Frustrated With Illegal Bangladeshis': Devoleena Bhattacharjee DEFENDS Assamese Muslims, Asks Rana Ayyub To 'Stop Poking Her Dirty Nose'

Television's favourite bahu Devoleena Bhattacharjee lashed out at journalist Rana Ayyub recently after the latter stated that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was turning the state into a "communal cauldron".

It all began after Ayyub accused Sarma of inciting hate against Muslims in Assam. "The state of Assam under Himanta Biswa is turning into a communal cauldron. Stoking naked hatred against Muslims with his speeches, legitimising conspiracy theories, introducing discriminatory laws. Where is the pushback to his hate politics?" her post read.

Devoleena, who hails from Assam, got into a war of words with Ayyub soon after and she defended the Muslim residents of the state. She then pointed out that the administration and people of Assam were facing difficulties because of the Bangaldeshi immigrants and not the local Muslims.

"No miss. When you dont know anything about Assam & its problems. Just STAY AWAY. Assamese muslims are far educated & sensible than you and your leaders & no one has any issues with each other. So dont even try it. @himantabiswa and infact whole assam is worried & frustrated with illegal bangladeshis. So stop poking your dirty nose everywhere. Especially in Assam," Devoleena wrote.

Devoleena is quite active on X and she is often seen commenting on social and political happenings of the country, and especially in her home state, Assam.

The actress shot to fame as Gopi bahu in the daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya, and she later went on to participate in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, along with Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and others.

In December 2022, Devoleena got married to her gym trainer, Shanwaz Shaikh, after dating him secretly for several years. However, she was at the receiving end of severe criticism and netizens even termed the marriage as 'love jihad'. But the actress defended her husband and slammed trolls for questioning her love and right to marry the person of her choice.