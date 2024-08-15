 Devoleena Bhattacharjee Announces Pregnancy 1.5 Years After Marrying Shanawaz Shaikh (PHOTOS)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee also shared a series of pictures of her Panchamrit ceremony on Instagram

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 06:51 PM IST
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee is expecting her first child with her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh. On Thursday (August 15), the former Bigg Boss contestant took to her Instagram account to officially announce her pregnancy. She also shared a series of pictures of her Panchamrit ceremony.

In the photos, the actress is seen wearing a green saree with golden border and a sleeveless blouse. In one of the photos, she is seen posing with her husband. She is all smiles as she kept a baby's onesie on her lap which had "You can stop asking now," written on it.

Some pictures also featured Devoleena posing with her in-laws and family friends.

"Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life," Devoleena captioned her post.

Soon after she shared the happy news, several celebrities, including Kishwer Merchant, Rajiv Adatia, and others, congratulated the couple.

Earlier, Devoleena grabbed headlines after she was spotted with an alleged baby bump. Neither confirming nor denying it, she addressed the issue via Instagram Stories and said, “Many people have been messaging me for a long time regarding my pregnancy, creating news about it. I am sure that whenever I feel like sharing such news with you all, I will do it myself. For now, please do not bother me."

She added, “What will you do once you find out whether I am pregnant or not? Will you create headlines, make your own content, troll or right 2-3 nice things? But trust me, I do not crave any of these. This is my personal space and you are not invited to bother me. I am sure if anyone intrudes on your personal space or create content, you wouldn’t like it either. There is enough content on social media to keep yourself busy. I am sure by now you all understand that I do not like interference in my personal life”.

In December 2022, Devoleena tied the knot with Shanawaz, who was reportedly her gym trainer.

