 Ashish Sharma Reveals Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami Makers Considered Arjun Kapoor Over Him: 'Producers Fought...'
Ashish Sharma is known for his best work in shows like Chandragupta Maurya, Prithvi Vallabh—Ithihaas Ithihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi, Rangrasiya and more.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Actor Ashish Sharma is known for his work in television and film. He recently revealed losing Action Replayy to Aditya Roy Kapur. He also shared that he was once replaced by Arjun Kapoor for the 2014 film Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami.

The actor shared that he was considered for the role that was later played by Divyendu Sharma. Ashish revealed that he received a call from the makers stating that he had been dropped from the project since they were considering Arjun Kapoor over him.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he said, "Ek film aane wali thi Ekkees Topon Ki Salami, the announcement was made it had cast Anupam Kher, Manu Rishi and I was about to play the part of Divyendu Sharma. The producers fought among themselves, and one of the producers, Saurabh Tewari, moved out of the film. He wanted me in the project. That time I received a call and they told me that they were planning to cast Arjun Kapoor in the project."

Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami was directed by Ravindra Gautam and produced by Nautanki Films. It also starred Anupam Kher, Manu Rishi, Aditi Sharma, Rajesh Sharma and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles.

The film story is about an honest government employee who dies after waiting his entire life for some recognition. His two kids wish to fulfill his desire of getting respect with a 21-gun salute.

Ashish is known for his best work in shows like Chandragupta Maurya, Prithvi Vallabh—Ithihaas Ithihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi, Rangrasiya and more. He made his Bollywood debut in the 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha; later, he was a part of films like Zindagi Tere Naam, The Undertaker, Khejdi, and more.

On the work front, Ashish was last seen in the 2020 film Hindutva. He played the role of Bharat Shastri.

