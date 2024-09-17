 Aditya Roy Kapur, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor's Dating App Profiles Get Leaked Online
A reddit user shared photos of their profiles on the dating app Raya, and Aditya's profile seems to have a casual selfie of the actor, with his bio being, "Actor"

Updated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Several Bollywood celebs including Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor and others grabbed eyeballs after their profiles on dating apps got leaked online. Screenshots of their profiles went viral on Reddit, and while Aditya and Arjun are freshly single, netizens wondered what Hrithik was doing on the app.

A reddit user shared photos of their profiles on the dating app Raya, and Aditya's profile seems to have a casual selfie of the actor, with his bio being, "Actor". Hrithik can be seen flexing his muscles in a black t-shirt in his profile picture, with the bio, "Actor/Producer/Entrepreneur".

Arjun Kapoor too posted a picture in a black t-shirt, while actor Sikandar Kher, who is also on the elites-only app, can be seen posing in an off-white kurta.

For those unversed, Aditya was earlier dating actress Ananya Panday but the two parted ways around April this year. They were spotted attending the Ambani pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar together, however, soon after they returned to Mumbai, reports of the two having broken up went viral.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, broke up with Malaika Arora after almost four years of dating, but, the two continue to remain cordial. Recently, after the sudden demise of Malaika's father, Arjun was seen standing by her and the family as their pillar of strength.

However, Hrithik's stint on the app is still a mystery considering that he is in a steady relationship with actress-singer Saba Azad for a couple of years now. Recently, there were rumours that the two had parted ways, however, they quashed all rumours by performing the Ganpati aarti together at the Roshan household this year.

