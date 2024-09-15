Hrithik Roshan, Girlfriend Saba Azad Perform Ganpati Aarti Together In Unseen Video Amid Breakup Rumours

Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan maintained the family tradition and got home Lord Ganesha this year as well, and while it was a lowkey celebration, it was attended by all the closest friends and family members of the Roshans. And amongst them was also present Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad, thus putting all rumours of their breakup to rest.

In an inside video that has now gone viral, Hrithik and Saba can be seen singing and performing aartis together in front of Ganpati Bappa. While Hrithik kept it casual in a white t-shirt and pyjamas, Saba complimented him in a simple yellow salwar suit.

The rest of the Roshan family, including Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan and Sunaina Roshan also marked their attendance. In the video, the family can be seen immersing the eco-friendly idol in their own makeshift water tank in the presence of all the members of the house.

Rakesh Roshan too shared a picture in front of Lord Ganesha in which the family posed with all the staff members of the Roshan household. "The ones in saffron are not pujaris but our care takers who are our extended family, our Puja is always incomplete without their participation," he wrote.

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for over two years now, and a few days ago, reports had gone viral that the two had parted ways. The Krrish actor grabbed eyeballs after he was spotted attending several events and even the Ambani wedding alone, when Saba is often seen as his plus one.

However, the couple has now put all rumours to rest as they performed the Ganpati aarti together.

A few months ago, Saba had opened up on how dating Hrithik had affected her professional life. She had revealed on social media that ever since she made her relationship with the Dhoom actor official, she lost out on voice-over gigs as filmmakers and producers thought she would no longer be interested.