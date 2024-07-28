Hrithik Roshan Quashes Breakup Rumours With Saba Azad, Couple Step Out For Movie Date In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Hrithik Roshan, who is currently dating Saba Azad, was rumoured to have ended his relationship with her. The lovebirds put an end to reports about their breakup as they stepped out together on Sunday, July 28.

The duo were headed for a movie date. Hrithik was dressed in a black sweatshirt, with blue denim jeans. Saba, on the other hand, wore an oversized shirt and black pants.

Check out the video:

Read Also Hrithik Roshan REACTS To Post Condemning Kangana Ranaut Slap Incident At Chandigarh Airport

The news about Hrithik and Saba's breakup started on Reddit. The buzz began circulation after speculation arose after the Krrish actor attended several events alone, including Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities, where Saba would usually accompany him as his plus one.

Hrithik and Saba seemingly had the perfect response to Reddit rumours after were spotted together today.

The duo also made their relationship red carpet official at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.

The actor was earlier married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. They are parents to two sons – Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The duo got divorced in 2014.

Meanwhile, recently, Saba, who is also an actor, singer and voice-over artist revealed that she lost several jobs voice-over jobs due to her relationship with Hrithik.

Saba shared that at one point, she would do 6-7 voiceovers in a month, but later the offers were dried up. Sharing multiple Instagram stories, Saba revealed how a reputed director once told her that he thought she would not be interested in voiceover jobs now that she is in a relationship with Hrithik. “Well, you can imagine what was implied… He didn’t think I would do a job like a VO given where you are in life, ie who I am dating," added. Saba.