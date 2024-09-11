 Arjun Kapoor Reaches Ex-Girlfriend Malaika Arora's Father's Residence After He Dies By Suicide (VIDEO)
Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, tragically passed away after reportedly dying by suicide on September 11, 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 02:13 PM IST
article-image

Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, tragically passed away after reportedly dying by suicide on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The incident took place around 9 am today. His body has been sent for a postmortem, and a probe is underway, police said. 

Malaika's ex-boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, reached Anil's residence to offer his condolences to the family. Dressed in a white shirt, the actor was present to be with the grieving family. According to police, the reason for suicide is not clear yet and no suicide note has been recovered so far.

Check out the video:

article-image

Reportedly, Malaika, who was in Pune for an event, left for Mumbai and reached her mother's residence.

Apart from Arjun, Arbaaz's sister, Alvira Agnihotri, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Kim Sharma, and Ritesh Sidhwani, among others, have joined Malaika and her family during this difficult time.

Earlier, Malaika’s ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, reached the Arora residence to pay his condolences. Meanwhile, Malaika’s parents, Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora, separated when she was 11.

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. The two parted ways earlier this year.

According to Pinkvilla, Arjun and Malaika have parted ways respectfully. “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each others hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship," said the source.

