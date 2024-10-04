 Asha Negi Reveals Shocking Casting Couch Experience In Her Early 20s: 'A Coordinator Was Trying To Brainwash Me...'
Asha Negi Reveals Shocking Casting Couch Experience In Her Early 20s: 'A Coordinator Was Trying To Brainwash Me...'

Asha Negi revealed meeting a casting guy who asked her for favours and even tried to brainwash her that the industry works this way.

Manisha Karki
Updated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Actress Asha Negi is one of the well-known faces in the industry. She recently opened up about her shocking experience with casting couch, which she faced during the initial days of her career when she was in her 20s. The Ludo actress faced uncomfortable situations early in her career. She revealed meeting a casting guy who asked her for favours and even tried to brainwash her that the industry works this way.

Speaking to Hauterrfly, she said, "This was some coordinator during that time, some random guy. I ended up meeting. I'm glad that we met and he started talking about television mein ye voh, and I was in my early 20s. He was almost trying to brainwash me that this is what happens and this is how you will grow. He told me, jitne bhi bade TV actors hai, all have done it."

Asha Negi Opens Up On Her Break-Up With Rithvikk Dhanjani: 'I Still Get So Many Gaalis From Fans'...
She mentioned that she told him, "If this happens, then I'm not interested." Later, Negi shared it with her friends, who responded casually, 'ye sab toh hota raheta hai, this is normal.'

On the work front, Asha had her latest released web series, Honeymoon Photographer, on Jio Cinema on September 27. Asha portrayed the character of Ambika Nath, a photographer who captures the honeymoon of her industrialist customers, Adhir and Zoya Irani.

Honeymoon Photographer OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Asha Negi's Series
The six-part murder mystery series also stars Rajeev Siddhartha, Apeksha Porwal, Sahil Salathia, Jason Tham and Samvedna Suwalka in pivotal roles.

Honeymoon Photographer is directed by Arjun Srivastava, and produced by Rishab Seth under Green Light Productions.

