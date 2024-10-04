Asha Negi Opens Up On Her Break-Up With Rithvikk Dhanjani: 'I Still Get So Many Gaalis From Fans' (VIDEO)

Actress Asha Negi is well-known for her work in television and films. The actress was previously in a relationship with actor Rithvik Dhanjani, whom she met on the sets of the popular television serial Pavitra Rishta and their onscreen chemistry was loved by fans.

After dating each other for almost 6 years, they called it quits in 2020. Asha stated in an interview that on television people often date their co-stars since they don't have the time to go out. Speaking about her breakup with Rithvikk, she told Hauterrfly, "There is a grief of course and then handling everything because families are involved. If you are an actor, there are so many people to comment. I still get so many gaalis, and so does he."

Asha also said that when the time is right and she starts dating someone, she will definitely share it.

"I will be vocal whenever I'm in my next relationship but the thing is, I was always in a relationship. Initially, I thought that if I was someone who was never going to be single, I would end up finding someone. It was so liberating initially; it was so difficult. Also, growth increases 2 times when you're single because you're focused on yourself," she added.

On the work front, Asha's latest web series Honeymoon Photographer was released on Jio Cinema on September 27. In it, played the role of Ambika Nath, a photographer who captures the honeymoon of her industrialist customers, Adhir and Zoya Irani.

Honeymoon Photographer also stars Rajeev Siddhartha, Apeksha Porwal, Sahil Salathia, Jason Tham and Samvedna Suwalka. The six-part murder mystery series is directed by Arjun Srivastava and produced by Rishab Seth under Green Light Productions.