 Arti Singh Gets Teary-Eyed As Govinda, Krushna Abhishek Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show After Ugly Fallout (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentArti Singh Gets Teary-Eyed As Govinda, Krushna Abhishek Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show After Ugly Fallout (VIDEO)

Arti Singh Gets Teary-Eyed As Govinda, Krushna Abhishek Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show After Ugly Fallout (VIDEO)

Actor Govinda and his nephew, comedian Krushna Abhishek, have finally resolved their issues. In the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, they will be seen sharing the screen for the first time since their ugly spat. In the promo, Krushna and Govinda are seen hugging each other, with the former's sister, Arti Singh, getting emotional seeing them.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 10:57 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood star Govinda and his nephew, comedian Krushna Abhishek, have finally resolved their issues, and in the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, they will be seen sharing the screen for the first time ever since their ugly spat. In the promo, Krushna and Govinda can be seen giving each other a tight hug, and the former's sister, Arti Singh, got emotional sitting amongst the audience.

In the promo, Govinda, along with Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor, can be seen having a ball with host Kapil Sharma. It is then that Krushna enters the scene and sits right next to his Chichi Mama. The two can also be seen dancing together in the promo, before Krushna gave the actor a tight hug. "2 saal baad mile hai, aaj nahi chhodunga," he stated, and Govinda welcomed him in a warm embrace.

The promo also showed Krushna's sister, Arti Singh, who was visibly moved by the reunion. She got teary-eyed as she saw Govinda hug Krushna and bury their hatchet on national television.

Read Also
Krushna Abhishek Ends Feud With Govinda, Visits His Chi Chi Mama's House After 7 Years: 'Feels Like...
article-image

The promo has not been shared on the official page of Netflix yet, however, it was played at the end of the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

FPJ Shorts
Pro Kabaddi League: Parteek Dahiya Helps Gujarat Giants To Clinch Hard-Fought Win Over Telugu Titans
Pro Kabaddi League: Parteek Dahiya Helps Gujarat Giants To Clinch Hard-Fought Win Over Telugu Titans
Swiggy At D-Street: How Has The Latest Entrant To NSE Performed So Far?
Swiggy At D-Street: How Has The Latest Entrant To NSE Performed So Far?
'Release Victory Song': Netizens Urge Amruta Fadnavis To Drop New Album As Devendra Fadnavis & BJP-Led Mahayuti Triumph In Maharashtra
'Release Victory Song': Netizens Urge Amruta Fadnavis To Drop New Album As Devendra Fadnavis & BJP-Led Mahayuti Triumph In Maharashtra
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: BJP Lost In 17 Seats Out Of 149 Contested; Know Vote Margin Of Winning Candidates & Saffron Party's Strike Rate In State
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: BJP Lost In 17 Seats Out Of 149 Contested; Know Vote Margin Of Winning Candidates & Saffron Party's Strike Rate In State

In October, after Govinda shot himself accidentally in the leg, Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah was among the first ones to rush to the hospital to check on the actor. Krushna, who was abroad for his professional commitments, rushed back to India as soon as he wrapped up his work and went straight to meet Govinda at his residence.

Read Also
When Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum Actor Fahad Mustafa Said He Started Acting Because Of Govinda: 'I Hope...
article-image

"Upon returning to India, I visited Mama at home for the first time in seven years. I am glad we've buried the hatchet. Families can have misunderstandings, but nothing keeps us apart for long," the comedian said, adding that their meeting was "filled with laughter and jokes".

Govinda and Krushna’s feud dates back to 2016 when during one of his performances, the latter had cracked a joke on the former, which did not go down well with the Hero No 1 actor. It further escalated when in 2018, Govinda's wife Sunita slammed Kashmera for her tweet about ‘people who dance for money’, claiming that it was a veiled dig at the actor.

Read Also
'Thin Line Between Humour & Mockery': Bengali Poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay SLAMS Krushna Abhishek For...
article-image

In 2023, Krushna opted out of an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show as Govinda was the guest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Arti Singh Gets Teary-Eyed As Govinda, Krushna Abhishek Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show After...

Arti Singh Gets Teary-Eyed As Govinda, Krushna Abhishek Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show After...

'Woh Mat Daalna Akele': Karisma Kapoor Almost FALLS At Aadar Jain's Roka Ceremony, Asks Paps To Not...

'Woh Mat Daalna Akele': Karisma Kapoor Almost FALLS At Aadar Jain's Roka Ceremony, Asks Paps To Not...

Zayn Malik Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne At First Concert After One Direction Singer's Death...

Zayn Malik Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne At First Concert After One Direction Singer's Death...

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Recalls Viral 'Arrogant' Police Station Video In Blackbuck Case, Says 'Had...

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Recalls Viral 'Arrogant' Police Station Video In Blackbuck Case, Says 'Had...

Cooking Up A Storm With Sonali Kulkarni: 'My meal always contains greens because my daughter loves...

Cooking Up A Storm With Sonali Kulkarni: 'My meal always contains greens because my daughter loves...