 When Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum Actor Fahad Mustafa Said He Started Acting Because Of Govinda: 'I Hope Pakistan Aur India Ikattha Ho...' (VIDEO)
When Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum Actor Fahad Mustafa Said He Started Acting Because Of Govinda: 'I Hope Pakistan Aur India Ikattha Ho...' (VIDEO)

When Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum Actor Fahad Mustafa Said He Started Acting Because Of Govinda: 'I Hope Pakistan Aur India Ikattha Ho...' (VIDEO)

Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa is currently garnering praise for his performance in the show Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. Amid the love he has been receiving from across the globe on social media, an old video has resurfaced in which he is seen praising actor Govinda. Fahad said he started acting because of Govinda and he also touched the Hero No.1 actor's feet during an award show

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 08:35 PM IST
Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa is currently garnering praise for his performance in the show Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, which also starred Hania Aamir in the lead role. Amid the love and appreciation he has been receiving from across the globe on social media, an old video has resurfaced in which he is seen praising actor Govinda.

The video is from Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night which took place in November 2022. Fahad received an award and while giving a speech, he credited Govinda for his acting journey.

Holding the award in his hand, Fahad said, "I started acting in the first place because of Govinda sir. Sir, hum aapke fan hai. Aur hume Pakistan mein aisa lagta tha ki jo bhi acting karni hai vo aapke jaise karni hai."

"I really hope ki Pakistan aur India dobaara ikattha ho aur achha achha kaam kare," the 41-year-old actor added.

The throwback video also shows Fahad running down the stage and touching Govinda's feet before the latter shook his hand and embraced him in a tight hug. The actor also hugged Ranveer Singh who was sitting next to Govinda and the two were seen engaging in a quick conversation.

Fahad Mustafa is known for his dynamic performances in projects such as Load Wedding, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, and Actor in Law. He made his much-anticipated comeback to television dramas after a 10-year break with Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

A ban on Pakistani artists working in India was put into effect after the Uri terror attack in 2016. In November 2023, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking a complete ban on artists from Pakistan to perform or work in India.

