 Arrested B'deshi Porn Star Riya Barde Filed False Rape Case Against Ex-BF, Demanded Lakhs From Estranged Husband, Claims Men's Rights Activist
Riya, who is also known as Arohi Barde and Banna Sheikh, was arrested from Ulhasnagar after cops found out that she obtained an Indian passport using fake documents

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
Bangladeshi porn movie star Riya Barde was arrested from Ulhasnagar, a town in Thane district, recently, for illegally staying in India. And now, an activist has claimed that Riya was earlier accused of filing a false rape case against her ex-boyfriend, and she even demanded lakhs in alimony after marrying another person and accusing his family of domestic violence.

Men's rights activist, Deepika Bhardwaj, took to her X handle and claimed that Riya was earlier in a relationship with a man, however, when he found out about her career as an adult film actress, he wanted to break up with her. She then accused him of raping her under the pretext of marriage, and the man was jailed for five months.

Bhardwaj stated that Riya later got married to another man and threatened him with a rape case too. She then allegedly filed a dowry and domestic violence case against him and his family, and demanded lakhs of rupees as alimony for divorce.

"I had been chasing this case since months. Called up so many, requested so many for help. Nothing happened. Finally police did investigation and checked all her antecedents and realised how deep their forgery goes. Arrest also happened after knocking on several doors," Bhardwaj wrote on X.

"In her first bail hearing 7 advocates appeared, some top notch. There was immense pressure not to do anything to her. So imagine what forces were protecting her," she added, hinting at bigger powers at play.

As per reports, Riya, who is also known as Arohi Barde and Banna Sheikh, was arrested from Ulhasnagar after cops found out that she obtained an Indian passport using fake documents. She was reportedly staying illegally with her mother and siblings.

Riya is known for her films and shows with adult film actress Gehana Vasisth. She was reportedly arrested earlier in connection with a case related to prostitution.

