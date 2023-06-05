Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes SHOCKING Revelation About His Affair With Housekeeper In Upcoming Docu-Series

Renowned Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to reveal intimate details of his life in the upcoming docuseries 'Arnold', which includes candid discussions about his affair with his housekeeper while married to Maria Shriver.

Scheduled to be released on June 7, the three-part docuseries promises to provide an unfiltered account of Schwarzenegger's life, as reported by Mirror.co.uk.

MARIA'S REACTION TO HIS AFFAIR

In the tell-all documentary, Arnold recounts the moment when Maria confronted him about the affair. In 1996, Arnold engaged in a relationship with his housekeeper, Mildred Baena, who later became pregnant and gave birth to their son just five days after Arnold and Maria's son Christopher was born.

At the time, neither the public nor Arnold's family knew that Mildred's son was biologically Arnold's child and that Christopher had a half-brother.

However, as Joseph, Mildred's son, grew older, she noticed a striking resemblance between him and the famous actor with whom she had the affair months before his birth.

It wasn't until Joseph turned 13 in 2010 that he discovered Arnold was his biological father, when the media broke the news. Arnold has now candidly discussed the affair and the heart-wrenching moment when Maria confronted him during a counseling session, as reported by US Sun.

During the counseling session, Arnold shares, "One day, the counselor said, 'Today Maria wants to be very specific about something. She quired if you are the father of Joseph.’ I felt my heart has stopped and said the truth.”

He further reveals that he admitted to Joseph being his son and acknowledges the immense pain that Maria experienced upon learning the truth.

ARNOLD CALLS HIS AFFAIR 'THE BIGGEST FAILURE' AS EVERYONE HAD TO SUFFER

Reflecting on his relationship with Joseph, Arnold acknowledges the gradual realization of his paternity as Joseph grew older. He admits that his biggest failure was the affair with the housekeeper and expresses remorse for the pain he caused his family.

Arnold solemnly remarks, "Maria had to suffer, the kids had to suffer, Joseph, his mother, everyone. I'm going to have to live with that for the rest of my life."

The upcoming docuseries 'Arnold' aims to provide viewers with a deeper understanding of the actor's personal life, including the affair and its impact on his family. As Schwarzenegger candidly shares his experiences, audiences will witness the emotional journey he has embarked upon, highlighting the complexities of human relationships and personal growth