e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 10,050
Advertisement

Hollywood

Updated on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 09:14 AM IST

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in a multi-car accident; one injured

Apparently, the former governor of California was inside of a Yukon that hit a red Toyota Prius, causing the SUV's airbags to deploy.
Asian News International
Advertisement

Washington [US]: Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car crash on Friday, leaving one person injured.

"There was a four-vehicle traffic accident on Sunset and Allenford at 4:35 p.m. One vehicle on top of another..one female was transported to a local hospital with an abrasion," Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told Fox News Digital.

Apparently, the former governor of California was inside of a Yukon that hit a red Toyota Prius, causing the SUV's airbags to deploy. Several pictures from the scene went viral on the internet. The images show a number of cars with severe damage.

Schwarzenegger was also pictured at the scene, appearing to be unharmed.

The actor's representative informed the outlet that Schwarzenegger is "okay" and is extremely concerned about the injured woman.

ALSO READ

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver finalise divorce after over 10 years of separation Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver finalise divorce after over 10 years of separation

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 09:14 AM IST
Advertisement