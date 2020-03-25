Armaan Malik, Naezy, Akasa to perform at virtual music fest 'Live In Your Living Room'

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several Indian musicians including Armaan Malik, Naezy, Shalmali, Akasa Singh, Monica Dogra and Arjun Kanungo have come together for a virtual music festival titled "Live In Your Living Room".

The musicians have got together with Instagram to perform live on March 29.

The festival will start at 5pm and go on until midnight. It will feature 14 artists who will each use Instagram Live for a slot of 30 minutes and make way for the next artist. All the artists will be live on their respective Instagram accounts.

The line up includes Lisa Mishra, Zaeden, Lost Stories, Akull, Anuv Jain, Jonita Gandhi, DJ Chetas, Akanksha Dhandari and Ankur Tewari.