After leaving fans worried with cryptic post, Armaan Malik announces first English single 'Control'

Washington D.C.: After leaving his fans and Instafam puzzled by deleting all his posts and sharing three cryptic posts, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik on Thursday announced his first English single in collaboration with New York-based Arista Records.

Malik signed with the recording label for his English single -- 'Control.' The 'Bol Do Na Zara' singer shared a screenshot of a Billboard article about his collaboration with Arista Records on social media.

"I've waited for this day for as long as I can remember. 16-year-old Armaan would be losing it with excitement right now," Malik tweeted.