‘I can’t take it anymore’: Fans worried after Armaan Malik shares cryptic post, deletes everything else on Instagram

Popular singer Armaan Malik has sent fans in a tizzy after sharing a cryptic post on his Instagram account. On Tuesday night, he wrote, ‘I Can’t Take it Anymore’ on a black screen and went on to delete all of his previous posts.
While there hasn’t been any follow-up by Malik, fans have been worried ever since. Armaan, who has eight million followers on the photo-sharing app, has churned up emotions of shock, dismay and care. One user wrote, “Did you just delete everything? Don't worry too much. Everything sorts itself out with time.” Meanwhile another commented, “What happend to your Profile bro? What's wrong here?”
While some speculated it has been hacked, others considered it as a stunt, something a lot of artists do ahead of making a work related announcement. Perhaps a new song or album is on its way.
That being said, in 2019, Malik opened up on fighting depression. He told Pinkvilla in an interview, “Heartbreaks does not happen only in terms of love, your heart can be broken and be sad for a number of things. I was also going through a number of things emotionally and work-wise. I felt 2018 was not that great year for me which is why I started travelling, just spending some time alone, just trying to explore things. I have been working since the age of 9 and I feel that somewhere I haven’t enjoyed my life much. I think a lot of it stems from social media when you see other people posting.”
“After I got out of the low phase, I unfollowed people I did not want to see on a daily basis. Somewhere I feel that we feel so alone sometimes despite having loved ones around. The only place I feel I will get love is my fans. The first time I shared with my fans that I am not feeling okay, they immediately started sending me quotes and tweets to cheer me up,” he added.
Armaan is best known for crooning songs like Pehla Pyar (Kabir Singh, 2019), Main Hoon Hero Tera (Hero, 2015), Bol Do Na Zara (Azhar, 2016) and Tumhe Apna Banane Ka (Hate Story 3, 2015) to name a few. He has also received several accolade such as the Dada Saheb Phalke Award and the Filmfare RD Burman award.
Armaan is the brother of music composer Amaal Malik and nephew of composer and singer Anu Malik.
