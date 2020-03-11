‘I can’t take it anymore’: Fans worried after Armaan Malik shares cryptic post, deletes everything else on Instagram

That being said, in 2019, Malik opened up on fighting depression. He told Pinkvilla in an interview, “Heartbreaks does not happen only in terms of love, your heart can be broken and be sad for a number of things. I was also going through a number of things emotionally and work-wise. I felt 2018 was not that great year for me which is why I started travelling, just spending some time alone, just trying to explore things. I have been working since the age of 9 and I feel that somewhere I haven’t enjoyed my life much. I think a lot of it stems from social media when you see other people posting.”

“After I got out of the low phase, I unfollowed people I did not want to see on a daily basis. Somewhere I feel that we feel so alone sometimes despite having loved ones around. The only place I feel I will get love is my fans. The first time I shared with my fans that I am not feeling okay, they immediately started sending me quotes and tweets to cheer me up,” he added.

Armaan is best known for crooning songs like Pehla Pyar (Kabir Singh, 2019), Main Hoon Hero Tera (Hero, 2015), Bol Do Na Zara (Azhar, 2016) and Tumhe Apna Banane Ka (Hate Story 3, 2015) to name a few. He has also received several accolade such as the Dada Saheb Phalke Award and the Filmfare RD Burman award.

Armaan is the brother of music composer Amaal Malik and nephew of composer and singer Anu Malik.