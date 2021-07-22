Armaan Malik launches merchandise on 26th birthday

Mumbai: Musician Armaan Malik turned 26 on Thursday and to celebrate it he launched his merchandise for his fans. The singer says the first official 'AM' merchandise line was born out of desire to enable more of a personal and relatable connection with his fans.

Armaan, who has crooned numbers such as "Buddhu sa mann", "Wajah tum ho" and "Sab tera", said: "I have always believed that relationships are a two-way street - even when it comes to my fans. I like to sing for them, with them, rather than at them. It's their energy and zeal that pumps me at shows and hypes me up on socials - to strive and be a better version of myself, daily."