Singer Amaal Mallik opens up about nepotism, his struggles, and rediscovering himself

Amaal, who has remixed a few songs in his short musical career, reveals that in the meantime, he was offered to do remixes of several Hindi numbers. “I was okay to do a few remixes. However, I felt that I did not fit in the zone of just remixing songs and that I’m a better flag-bearer of originals.” Speaking about letting go of several meaty offers for the sports biopic based on Saina Nehwal, he said “I didn’t lose anything by investing in this film because I only said no to projects that I didn’t believe in. I was disheartened by remixes, and didn’t want to do 20,000 remixes a year. I’m fine doing two or three. Also, I know that if I do films like Saina, I will earn a little less, but at least I will leave a legacy behind and I am contended with that.”

Mallik could relate to Saina's story because he was an underdog himself in the industry. “Due to the perception of the Mallik tag, people tend to believe that it’s been easier for me in this industry and that life was just a bed of roses. However, I never benefited out of it. Yes, I agree that nepotism exists in the industry but Armaan (his brother) and I have carved our spaces.” A lot of people might recommend you but it’s the hard work that matters in the end, he adds. Walking us through the days when his family struggled, Mallik says, “Despite coming from a music family that has a legacy of 60 years, we are not the sons of the most successful composers. We are sons of Daboo Malik, who had a decent and small share of success. Leave alone being invited for award shows, he was not even nominated. As kids, we felt that our father deserved awards. Nobody noticed that, at the age 11, Armaan started his career with a reality show and that I’ve been working and assisting from the age of 15. So, in our family of illustrious musicians, we were the underdogs. We were always compared to our father, uncle and grandfather. That is difficult to cope as a newcomer.”