Singer Armaan Malik shares his COVID-19 lockdown learnings, new year resolution and more

When I last met him, it was before the lockdown and then the 24-year-old was having a packed schedule, flying in and out of Mumbai for concerts and recordings. He was just about to release his first international English single Control, which he also wrote the lyrics of, and the promotions were on in full swing. But then 2020 pulled a shocker and life came to a standstill owing to the pandemic. Things went downhill for almost all of us. But a few made sure they make the most out of whatever the situation they are in. Armaan Malik was one of them.

Today, Armaan has wrapped 2020 on a high. He released his debut English single in March, which has been streamed more than 35 million streams across platforms to date, and became the first Indian singer-songwriter to be featured on the coveted Spotify’s Time Square billboard in New York. He won the ‘Best India Act’ for Control, at the Europe Music Awards 2020 and by the end of the year, he had topped the Billboard’s Top Triller Global chart twice.

He also became a bonafide multilingual singer this year with his Butta Bomma becoming the most viewed Telugu song ever on YouTube. Just before ringing in the new year, we caught up with the prolific singer, who has put out more than 20 songs, including 10 originals. Excerpts:

So, how was 2020 for you?

In all honesty, it was a really difficult time for me and all of us. 2020 will go down as the year we all grew and learned to realise the importance of the smallest things that we never cared to acknowledge before. If there’s anything that has kept me going all throughout is music. Professionally, I’ve just had the most unreal year so far and I experienced so many firsts; debut English single, the Spotify Times Square billboard, topping a Billboard chart twice, winning the MTV EMA, and surviving a global pandemic!